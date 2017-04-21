BRIEF-HIAG Immobilien Holding buys commercial site in Meyrin
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
April 21 Capitaland Retail China Trust
* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.74 singapore cents versus 2.71 singapore cents
* Qtrly net property income S$ 40.303 million versus S$ 36.7 million last year
* Distributable income for quarter was S$24.4 million, 5.0% higher than S$23.2 million a year ago
* In 2017 in shanghai , 17 new properties with a total GFA of 1.7 million sq m is expected to launch
* Q1 gross revenue S$60.1 million versus S$55.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* David Bailey has been appointed as company's chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.