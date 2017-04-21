April 21 Capitaland Retail China Trust

* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.74 singapore cents versus 2.71 singapore cents

* Qtrly net property income S$ 40.303 million versus S$ 36.7 million last year

* Distributable income for quarter was S$24.4 million, 5.0% higher than S$23.2 million a year ago

* In 2017 in shanghai , 17 new properties with a total GFA of 1.7 million sq m is expected to launch

* Q1 gross revenue S$60.1 million versus S$55.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: