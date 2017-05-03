May 3 Capitaland Retail China Trust

* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services as trustee of CRCT entered into facility agreements

* Aggregate level of borrowings which are outstanding and that may be affected is about s$949.1 million as at 3 May 2017

* Facility agreements contain prepayment event if CRCT ceases to be managed by manager or by any unit of Capitaland Mall Asia