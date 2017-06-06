BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Capitaland Ltd:
* Says group is on track to achieve at least S$3 billion worth of AUM in market by end of 2017
* Sees potential to grow its assets under management (AUM) in Japan to S$5 billion, double its current AUM of over S$2.5 billion as at 31 March 2017
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)