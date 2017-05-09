May 9 Capitaland Ltd:

* Guangzhou new boundary real estate has increased its registered capital from rmb510 million to rmb610 million

* Following capital increase, GZNB remains an 80% owned subsidiary of capitaland

* Proceeds of capital increase will be used to fund working capital requirements of GZN

* Capital increase is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of Capitaland group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: