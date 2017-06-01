June 1 Capitaland Ltd

* Capitaland Concurrently Acquires And Divests Shanghai Office Buildings Of Value Rmb4.2 Billion

* entered into agreements with unrelated parties to acquire Guozheng center

* deal for agreed property value of rmb2.64 billion (s$535 million)

* divestment is expected to generate net profits of approximately s$85 million

* divesting innov tower to a party unrelated to capitaland at an agreed property value of rmb1.56 billion