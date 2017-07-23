BRIEF-Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC

July 24 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited:

* Acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC

* Deal for a total cash consideration of usd33.7 million (approximately sgd46.7 million)

* Seller is a party unrelated to Capitaland.

* Acquisition not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or eps of Capitaland Group for FY ending 31 december 2017

* Unit has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement for acquisition from Synergy Global Holding Corp

* Unit has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement for acquisition from Synergy Global Holding Corp

* Deal for acquisition from Synergy Global of 80% of issued and outstanding membership interests in Synergy Global Housing