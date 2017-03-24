March 24 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:
* Investment in an international online lending group
* Found a suitable international investment opportunity in
Cream Finance Holding Limited ("Creamfinance")
* Creamfinance is registered in Cyprus, provides online
consumer loan products in countries including Poland, Latvia,
Georgia, Czech Republic
* Creamfinance will provide Capitec's management with
opportunity to gain experience in entering and operating in
foreign countries
* Capitec will not be involved in day to day operation of
creamfinance, will focus on providing strategic input
