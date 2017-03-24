March 24 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd:

* Investment in an international online lending group

* Found a suitable international investment opportunity in Cream Finance Holding Limited ("Creamfinance")

* Creamfinance is registered in Cyprus, provides online consumer loan products in countries including Poland, Latvia, Georgia, Czech Republic

* Creamfinance will provide Capitec's management with opportunity to gain experience in entering and operating in foreign countries

* Creamfinance will provide Capitec's management with opportunity to gain experience in entering and operating in foreign countries

* Capitec will not be involved in day to day operation of creamfinance, will focus on providing strategic input