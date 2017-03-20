March 20 Capitol Acquisition Corp III:
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a
publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise
value of approximately $2.4 billion
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - net cash proceeds from this
transaction are expected to be used to pay down Cision's
existing second lien debt
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - boards of directors of both
capitol and Cision have unanimously approved proposed
transaction
* Capitol Acquisition-at deal closing, current Cision
shareholders & current stockholders of capitol will hold about
68% and 32%, respectively of new co
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision's management team,
led by CEO Kevin Akeroyd and CFO Jack Pearlstein, will continue
to run combined co post-transaction
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Capitol chairman and CEO,
Mark Ein, will join combined company's board of directors and
serve as vice chairman
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Capitol's president and
CFO, Dyson Dryden, will also join board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: