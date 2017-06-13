BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
June 14 Capitol Health Ltd:
* Sale of NSW assets for $81.5m and guidance
* Binding all cash agreement with I-Med Radiology Network (I-Med) to sell co's NSW radiology assets for a total consideration of $81.5m
* Forecasts range of FY18 total group operating revenue to be $118m to $122m, assuming completion of sale by August 2017
* Company plans to further reduce its overheads in order of $1.5m to $2.0m per annum
* Reduction will encompass senior management & administrative personnel, & associated overhead costs in IT, Legal, & Administration
* Majority of benefits from reductions will flow through to earnings in FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.