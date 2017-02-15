EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 15 Capitol Health Ltd:
* Hy core radiology EBITDA expected to be $9.3 million before one-off restructuring costs, ahead of guidance of $7.9 million
* Range of total group operating revenue for FY17 $162 million to $165 million
* Sees fy core radiology EBITDA between $19.5 million to $21.5 million
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings

* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing