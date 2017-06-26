Australia shares seen edging down at open; NZ down

June 28 - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline in Wall Street, though miners and energy stocks are likely to rise on the back of strong commodity prices. Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a vote on healthcare legislation was delayed in the U.S. Senate. Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent to hit a one-week high, boosted by a weaker dollar, and Chinese iron ore prices surged 6 percent to one-month highs. The l