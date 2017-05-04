European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 CAPMAN OYJ
* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 7.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS MEUR 10.5 (MEUR 3.8)
* MAINTAINS ITS OUTLOOK ESTIMATE FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)