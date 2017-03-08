March 8 Capnia Inc:

* On March 7, entered into common stock purchase agreements with certain new and existing investors - SEC filing

* The investors previously delivered non-binding indications of interest to co to participate in a financing of up to $8 million

* The financing of up to $8 million is in connection with pending merger of Essentialis Inc

* Capnia Inc - agreed to sell to purchasers, in a private placement, an aggregate of 8.33 million shares of Capnia common stock, par value $0.001 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2m3NpMf) Further company coverage: