Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 13 Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers:
* Says overall Canadian oil production to grow to 5.1 million b/d in 2030, up from 3.85 million b/d in 2016
* Sees a 53 percent increase in forecasted oil sands production of up to 3.7 million b/d in 2030 from 2.4 million b/d in 2016
* Says Canada will need more pipelines built through to 2030 to transport additional 1.3 million bpd of oil sands production to markets around the world
* Says capital spending in the Oil Sands is expected to decline for the third consecutive year to $15 billion in 2017 from $34 billion in 2014
* Says drilling by conventional crude oil producers is forecast to increase 70 percent in 2017 compared to 2016 levels
* Says drilling by conventional crude oil producers in 2017 will still be 40 percent lower than in 2014
* Says Canada’s oil industry faces challenges tempering long-term growth prospects, including uncertainty related to climate change policies in Canada
* Says Canada’s oil industry faces challenges tempering long-term growth prospects, including potential "protectionist" policies in the U.S.
* Says Canada’s oil industry faces challenges tempering long-term growth prospects, including "diverging regulatory efficiencies" between Canada, U.S Source text - (bit.ly/2rmKJQt)
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Crude has dropped about 20 pct since peaking in late-Feb (Adds comment, updates prices)
BEIJING, June 22 China must show patience in its "long war" against widespread soil pollution, the environment ministry said this week, with the country facing a clean-up bill that could reach as high as 1 trillion yuan ($146.39 billion).