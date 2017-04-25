Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says "i have been diagnosed with prostate cancer"
* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says intend to remain engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer
* CAPREIT CEO in letter to employees and unitholders says Michael Stein, chair of capreit, will help coordinate capreit's management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)