April 25 CAPREIT

* CAPREIT - in a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz, advised that he has been recently diagnosed with prostate cancer

Schwartz intends to remain very engaged with CAPREIT's business as president and chief executive officer, during this period