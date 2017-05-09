BRIEF-Swiss Helvetia Fund reports ISS voting recommendations for 2017 annual stockholder meeting
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders
May 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 6.8 percent
* Qtrly NFFO per unit - basic $0.429
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.