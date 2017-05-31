BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 31 Capricor Therapeutics Inc:
* Capricor Therapeutics - co plans to discuss with U.S. FDA potential product registration strategies for cap-1002 in duchenne muscular dystrophy indication
* Formal meeting between Capricor & FDA is scheduled to be held by telephone in second half of June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,250.98 per ounce as of 1041 GMT. It had added 0.3 perce
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia