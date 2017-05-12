BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 Capricor Therapeutics Inc:
* Capricor Therapeutics provides update on allstar trial
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack
* Capricor Therapeutics- pre-specified administrative interim analysis demonstrated a low probability of achieving statistically-significant difference
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - there were no safety signals in cap-1002 treatment cohort
* Capricor Therapeutics - plans to reduce scope of operations, including size of workforce, in order to focus financial resources primarily on DMD program
* Capricor Therapeutics-to initiate enrollment into randomized,double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial of intravenous CAP-1002 in DMD in H2 2017
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
* Hess announces sale of its enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin