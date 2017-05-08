UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
May 8 Capricor Therapeutics Inc:
* Capricor Therapeutics announces private placement of common stock
* Capricor Therapeutics - signed definitive agreements for sale of approximately $3.7 million of company's common stock with certain accredited investors
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - investors have agreed to purchase 1.2 million shares of common stock at a price of $3.10 per share
* Capricor Therapeutics - company expects to use proceeds from transaction primarily to advance its portfolio of product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments