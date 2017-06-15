June 15 Capstone Mining Corp:
* Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from
sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its
revolving credit facility
* Says will receive C$28.8 million in cash, common shares of
desert star representing 9.9 pct of issued and outstanding
shares
* Says will have right to nominate one representative to
desert star board of directors under certain circumstances
