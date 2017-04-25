UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
April 25 Capstone Mining Corp-
* Capstone Mining first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $128 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Copper production for quarter totalled 20,950 tonnes
* Copper sales for quarter of 21,582 tonnes
* Capstone Mining Corp - capstone's 2017 production guidance is for 94,000 tonnes of copper at c1 cash cost of $1.60 to $1.70 per pound of payable copper
* Capstone Mining Corp - pinto valley is expected to attain higher run rates for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.