March 29 Capstone Turbine Corp-

* Capstone Turbine Corp - received an order for multiple microturbines for a repeat oil and gas customer operating in san juan basin

* Capstone Turbine- all 16 microturbines will provide prime power to oil production sites, production measurement operations and transportation pipelines

* Order for microturbines are expected to be commissioned early this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: