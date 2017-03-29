BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces secondary offering
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock
March 29 Cara Therapeutics Inc
* Cara Therapeutics announces proposed offering of common stock
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of $80 million of shares of its common stock
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund company's clinical and research development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the coworking space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.
June 14 Saudi Aramco's planned 2018 public share offering is being slowed down by a divide between Saudi Arabia's ruling family and executives of the kingdom's state oil company over where to list its shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.