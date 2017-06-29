June 29 Cara Therapeutics Inc:
* Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B
trial of oral CR845 in chronic pain patients with osteoarthritis
of the hip or knee
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - all tablet strengths well
tolerated over eight-week treatment period
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - 35 percent reduction in mean joint
pain score for all patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose
* Cara Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant 39
percent reduction in mean joint pain score in hip patients at
eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose
