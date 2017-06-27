UPDATE 1-FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
June 27 CARBIOS SA:
* CARBIOS AND TECHNIPFMC SIGN A CONTRACT ON PET ENZYMATIC BIORECYCLING SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.