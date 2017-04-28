BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals says shareholders and board approve reverse stock split
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 Carbo Ceramics Inc
* Carbo Ceramics - On April 27, co announced exploring options to monetize some of company's international assets
* Carbo Ceramics - engaged an advisory firm to assist in this process and has received indications of interest in market for its Russia manufacturing operations Source: (bit.ly/2puhuc2) Further company coverage:
* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: