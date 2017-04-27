BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc
* carbo® announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $34.7 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 40 percent
* Carbo ceramics inc - believe our 2017 revenue will show strong double-digit growth of at least a 40 percent increase over 2016
* Carbo ceramics inc - anticipate increased levels of industrial sales throughout 2017
* Carbo ceramics inc qtrly loss per share $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.05, revenue view $32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer