April 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc

* carbo® announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $34.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 40 percent

* Carbo ceramics inc - believe our 2017 revenue will show strong double-digit growth of at least a 40 percent increase over 2016

* Carbo ceramics inc - anticipate increased levels of industrial sales throughout 2017

* Carbo ceramics inc qtrly loss per share $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.05, revenue view $32.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S