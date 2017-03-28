March 28 Carbonite Inc -

* Carbonite announces proposed private offering of $125 million of convertible senior notes

* Says it intends to offer $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to use $40.0 million of net proceeds from offering to repay all amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Says intends to use up to $20.0 million of net proceeds from this offering to repurchase shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: