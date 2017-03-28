UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Card Factory Plc:
* FY revenue of 398.2 million pounds versus 381.6 million pounds year ago
* FY profit before tax 82.8 million pounds versus 83.7 million pounds year ago
* FY store like-for-like growth of +0.4 percent versus +2.8 percent year ago
* Says final dividend per share 6.3 pence
* Says co pleased with everyday like-for-like sales in year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources