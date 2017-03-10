March 10 Cardconnect Corp

* Cardconnect Corp reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $685 million to $699 million

* Cardconnect Corp - for full-year 2017, bankcard volume is expected to be $26.7 billion to $27.2 billion

* Cardconnect Corp - 2017 net revenue is expected to be $181 million to $184 million

* Cardconnect Corp - for full-year 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $42 million to $44 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $729.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardconnect Corp - qtrly revenue of $156.8 million, a 23.0% increase from $127.5 million in prior year period