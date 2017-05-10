BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Cardconnect Corp:
* Cardconnect Corp Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cardconnect Corp qtrly revenue revenue of $156.7 million, a 20.5pct increase from $130.0 million in prior year period
* Cardconnect Corp qtrly bankcard volume of $6.0 billion, a 22.8pct increase from $4.9 billion in prior year period
* Cardconnect Corp - re-affirming its initial 2017 financial outlook, providing updated financial outlook that reflects transaction with Mertzco Inc
* Cardconnect Corp sees FY 2017 bankcard volume to be $26.7 billion to $27.2 billion
* Cardconnect Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue to be $686 million to $700 million, net revenue is expected to be $182 million to $185 million
* Cardconnect Corp - full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be $45 million to $47 million
* Cardconnect Corp qtrly net revenue of $41.1 million, a 19.3 percent increase from $34.4 million in prior year period
* Q1 revenue view $156.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $697.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
