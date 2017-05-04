BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $62.6 million versus $33.4 million
* Q4 2017 is expected to have a reduced capital program
* With drilling success in Mitsue, expect to increase drilling activity in this area in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.