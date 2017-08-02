FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 2, 2017 / 5:47 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health reports Q4 and fiscal 2017 results, provides 2018 guidance

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 revenue $33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.73 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.85 to $5.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $5.60

* Reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.03

* Reports FY 2017 revenue of $130 billion

* Reports Q4 revenue up 5 percent

* Fourth-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 5 percent to $29.6 billion

* Q4 revenue view $32.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says taking some discrete actions, which will affect its EPS in FY18 and will improve co's trajectory for 2019 and beyond

* Says it is targeting fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS of at least $5.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.