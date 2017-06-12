BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
June 12 Cardinal Health Inc:
* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing
* Cardinal Health - expects all commitments under bridge facility to be terminated in full, effective as of June 13, 2017
* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $1.15 billion aggregate amount of 2.616% notes due 2022, $350 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due 2022
* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $750 million aggregate amount of 3.079% notes due 2024, $1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.410% notes due 2027
* Will also issue and sell $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.368% notes due 2047 Source text: (bit.ly/2rRzNJa) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
By Marton Dunai BUDAPEST, June 22 The Romanian leu held steady on Thursday despite the political uncertainty over who will succeed ousted Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu. Grindeanu fell in a no-confidence vote initiated by his own party, which is controlled by political adversary Liviu Dragnea. Dragnea is expected to come up with a new candidate by Monday, when President Klaus Iohannis considers his choice. Centrist President Klaus Iohannis has said he will only approv