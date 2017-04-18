UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Cardinal Health Inc
* Cardinal Health updates fiscal 2017 guidance; provides early outlook for future fiscal years
* Cardinal Health Inc says in addition, fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow at least high-single digits versus fiscal 2018
* Sees fiscal 2018 view is for non-GAAP EPS to be flat to down mid-single digits.
* Cardinal Health - now believes fiscal 2017 non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations will be at bottom of its previous guidance range of $5.35 to $5.50
* Cardinal Health - expects generic deflation to moderate to mid-single digits in 2018, the deflation is still headwind for pharmaceutical segment for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources