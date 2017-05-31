BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut vs IPO price of $20/share
* Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $20 per share
May 31 Cardinal Midstream
* Cardinal Midstream says formation of Cardinal Midstream III, LLC, backed by a $250 million equity commitment from Encap Flatrock Midstream Source text for Eikon:
* Safety Income & Growth Inc shares open at $19 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $20 per share
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake
BRUSSELS, June 22 Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected in June, rising to -1.3 points from -3.3 points in May, a flash estimate from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Thursday.