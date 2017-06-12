BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Cardiome Pharma Corp:
* Cardiome announces commercial launch of Brinavess® (vernakalant hydrochloride) in Canada
* Says product is currently available on Ontario formulary, with a broader launch anticipated in q3 of this year
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says product is currently available on Ontario formulary, with a broader launch anticipated in Q3 of 2017
* Cardiome Pharma Corp- we are ready for sales to commence ahead of our previously guided Q4 timeline. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities