June 21 Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Cardiome announces licensing agreement for xydalba™
(dalbavancin hydrochloride) to support planned commercialization
in Israel
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - signed an exclusive license and
distribution agreement with tzamal medical ltd.
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - tzamal will be responsible for
obtaining regulatory and pricing approvals for xydalba from
israel's ministry of health
* Cardiome Pharma - cardiome will receive an upfront
payment, as well as additional payments, based upon commercial
achievements and sales of xydalba
* Cardiome Pharma Corp - additional terms were not disclosed
