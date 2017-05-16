BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Cardiome reports changes to senior management team
* Says Justin Renz joins Cardiome as its new chief financial officer
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says Jennifer Archibald, Cardiome's current CFO, has been appointed to position of chief business operations officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon