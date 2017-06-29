BRIEF-Accelerated Pharma now expects IPO price per unit between $4 and $6
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing
June 29 Cardiovascular Systems Inc
* Cardiovascular Systems - On June 27, 2017, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case
* Cardiovascular Systems- complaint makes allegations co made materially false, misleading statements,failed to disclose material adverse facts about business
* Cardiovascular Systems - Plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages on behalf of alleged class, interest, attorney's fees and costs of litigation
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - Complaint relates to alleged kickbacks to health care providers - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tt86bs] Further company coverage:
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators, a spokesman for the German pharmaceuticals and pesticides maker said on Friday.