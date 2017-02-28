Feb 28 Care Capital Properties Inc
* Care Capital properties reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.71
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.80 to $2.90
* Care Capital Properties Inc says NAREIT FFO is expected to
range from $2.73 to $2.83 per diluted common share for 2017
* Care Capital Properties Inc says NAREIT FFO is expected to
range from $2.73 to $2.83 per diluted common share for year
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: