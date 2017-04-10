April 10 Care Capital Properties Inc:
* Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six
behavioral health hospitals for $400 million
* Care Capital Properties Inc - transaction to be
immediately accretive
* Care Capital Properties Inc - ccp expects to fund
approximately $380 million at closing and will have an option,
exercisable beginning in q4 of 2018
* Care Capital Properties Inc - will lease properties to
affiliates of signature on a ten-year triple-net basis, with
five renewals of five years each
* Care Capital Properties Inc - company has agreed to
provide up to $50 million for capital improvement projects in
portfolio over next several years
* Care Capital Properties Inc - ccp expects to purchase one
additional building for an amount that is expected to be
approximately $20 million
* Care Capital Properties Inc - initial gaap yield on
transaction to acquire health hospitals is expected to be
approximately 8.7 pct
* Care Capital Properties - transaction will be funded
through cash on hand, disposition proceeds and borrowings under
company's revolving credit facility
* Care Capital Properties Inc - based on capitalization,
full year gaap accretion is projected to be approximately 13
cents
