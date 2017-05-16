May 16 Care Twentyone Corp :

* Says it plans to set up a JV located in Tokyo with partner Noguchi Co Ltd, on June 1

* Says JV will be mainly engaged in employment transition support related business

* JV will be capitalized at 10 million yen and co will own a 50 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0ixRMI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)