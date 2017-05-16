BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
May 16 Care Twentyone Corp :
* Says it plans to set up a JV located in Tokyo with partner Noguchi Co Ltd, on June 1
* Says JV will be mainly engaged in employment transition support related business
* JV will be capitalized at 10 million yen and co will own a 50 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/0ixRMI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
* Novadaq enters into agreement to be acquired by stryker corporation
* Opgen signs supply agreement to use thermo fisher scientific’s technology to advance acuitas® rapid test