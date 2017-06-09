BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
June 9 Caredx Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.26 - sec filing
* Q1 revenue $11.6 million versus $6.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2s3G3hs) Further company coverage:
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps