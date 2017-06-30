UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Career Point Ltd
* Signed MoU for considering possible acquisition of e-learning company Plancess Edusolutions Private Limited Source text: [Career Point Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated Jun 30, 2017, titled "Career Point has signed MoU for considering possible acquisition of e-Learning company Plancess Edusolutions Private Limited".] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources