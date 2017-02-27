BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
Feb 27 Caregen Co Ltd :
* Says it canceled contract of monopoly supplying REVOFIL in Turkey due to partner's breach of contract
* Contract amount is 640.5 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6hzUB2
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc