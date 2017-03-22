BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE
March 22 Caretech Holdings Plc:
* Announces placing of up to 11,000,000 new ordinary shares, representing about 17.1 per cent
* Placing to raise up to about £39 million, before expenses, at a price of 355 pence per share
* Net proceeds will be used to fund Co's current acquisition pipeline, organic growth projects
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.