June 5 Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust Reit expands into New Mexico with the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities

* Caretrust Reit Inc - deal for approximately $27.3 million

* Caretrust Reit Inc - funded acquisition with cash on hand

* Caretrust Reit - investment is expected to generate initial cash yield of 9.0%, based on aggregate going-in annual cash rent of $2.5 million under terms of existing leases

* Caretrust Reit - 2 existing leases have remaining terms of about 17, 19 years, respectively, include a hybrid of fixed and cpi-based rent escalators