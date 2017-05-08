UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
May 8 Caretrust Reit Inc
* Announces launch of offering of $300.0 million of senior notes due 2025
* Intends to use any remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility
* Intends to use a part of net proceeds from offering to pay redemption price to redeem all of issuers' 5.875 pct senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments